Coast’s BP bill hits a snag thanks to three upstate senators

The Coast’s BP bill hit a snag in the Mississippi Senate.
Sens. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, Hob Bryan, D-Amory, and Eugene S. Clarke, R-Hollandale, are holding it on a motion to reconsider. The Senate has until Friday to table the motion, sending it on the the House, or kill the bill.
Now why would three senators from upstate want to muck around with a bill designed to make sure the Coast gets its fair share of money from a $750 million economic damages settlement with BP over the Deepwater Horizon disaster?
I’d be willing to be they don’t have the best interests of the Coast at heart.
I made calls, sent emails and still am none the wiser about their motivations. So far, I have had one response:
The Senate is in session this morning.
Call them
You can let them know how you feel about the BP bill and who should get the money.
Sen. Barbara Blackmon: bblackmon@senate.ms.gov — 601-359-3237
Sen. Eugene S. Clarke: bclarke@senate.ms.gov — 601- 359-3250
Sen. Hob Bryan: hbryan@senate.ms.gov — 601-359-3237
