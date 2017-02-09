Crawdaddy

Coast’s BP bill hits a snag thanks to three upstate senators

By Paul Hampton

By Paul Hampton

The Coast’s BP bill hit a snag in the Mississippi Senate.

Sens. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, Hob Bryan, D-Amory, and Eugene S. Clarke, R-Hollandale, are holding it on a motion to reconsider. The Senate has until Friday to table the motion, sending it on the the House, or kill the bill.

Now why would three senators from upstate want to muck around with a bill designed to make sure the Coast gets its fair share of money from a $750 million economic damages settlement with BP over the Deepwater Horizon disaster?

I’d be willing to be they don’t have the best interests of the Coast at heart.

I made calls, sent emails and still am none the wiser about their motivations. So far, I have had one response:

“Thank you,

“Your email has been received by Senator Blackmon. Senator Blackmon responds to emails from individuals from Senate District 21. If you are from Senate District 21, you shall receive a response. Senator Blackmon does not respond to "form" letters or "copied form letters" from groups or lobbyists.

“Thank you for your concerns and your expressing your thoughts.

“Sincerely,

Assistant to Senator Blackmon”

The Senate is in session this morning.

Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton

Call them

You can let them know how you feel about the BP bill and who should get the money.

Sen. Barbara Blackmon: bblackmon@senate.ms.gov — 601-359-3237

Sen. Eugene S. Clarke: bclarke@senate.ms.gov — 601- 359-3250

Sen. Hob Bryan: hbryan@senate.ms.gov — 601-359-3237

Crawdaddy

