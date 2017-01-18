Wicker rewarded with new leadership post

So now we know Sen. Roger Wicker’s reward for helping defend the Republican’s narrow Senate majority.
The three-term senator will be a counsel to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, he said in a news release.
“I am honored to continue serving on the Senate Republican leadership team,” Wicker said. “The opportunity to sit at that table means that Mississippi has an even bigger voice on the issues facing our country. I look forward to working with Leader McConnell to advance our conservative agenda.”
Wicker is one of four counsels to the majority leader appointed in the 115th Congress. The other three are Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
“As a member of the Senate Republican leadership team, Sen. Wicker brings invaluable insight to our conference on issues that affect American families. He is firmly committed to working with our colleagues and the incoming administration on increasing jobs, improving the economy and strengthening our national security,” McConnell said.
Wicker led the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which raised money for and otherwise helped GOP candidates in the past election cycle.
