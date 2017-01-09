Take a peek inside the Legislature if you dare

Taxpayers who wish they knew what was going on at the Legislature in Jackson have three chances to try to make that wish come true.
House Minority Leader David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, will be at the Hancock Library in Bay St. Louis, 312 U.S. 90, Saturday at 10 a.m. for a “What's Happening in Jackson” event.
The meeting is the first session of the Community Leadership Forum project of the Hancock County Democrats, who plan to have one each month.
Baria will talk about education, the attempt to change the school funding formula and any other topics the people and the meeting want to discuss.
Democrat Brandon Jones and Republican Austin Barbour, hosts of MPB's "@Issue," will talk about the Legislature at the League of Women Voters Mississippi Gulf Coast's first meeting of 2017.
The Covered Dish Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Back Bay Mission Micah Center, 1012 Division Street in Biloxi. The event is free and open to the public with the League providing the entrée and drinks. Guests are invited to bring a side dish.
They ask people planning to come to RSVP to Roberta Avila, board president at 228-229-8552 or avila.roberta2016@gmail.com, or to Karlyn Stephens at 228-818-9062 or kmsbbm@aol.com. Members should plan to pay 2017 dues.
Rep. Jeramey Anderson, D-Moss Point will have a state of the district speech at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave.
Anderson will live stream the speech at JerameyAnderson.com/SOTD, which will launch next week, and on Facebook and YouTube.
People who want to attend in person should get a free ticket here.
