The governor has a man cave? Why wasn’t I informed?

It pays to know Gov. Phil Bryant.
Nigel Farage, member of the European Parliament and ardent supporter of Brexit, will be coming to President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration at the invitation of the Mississippi governor.
No big surprise there. But there was a big reveal. At least to me. It appears most everyone in Mississippi knew this but me, dadgummit.
The governor has a man cave.
“In real old-school style, the ladies said good night and the men went into the converted garage outside, which was full of motorbikes, old Chevy cars, comfy chairs, a full bar and the best tobacco the South could offer,” wrote Arron Banks in his book “The Bad Boys of Brexit.”
There’s more at the Huffington Post but sadly, not much else about the man cave. I’d be willing to rectify that. How about it, governor? I’ll be in town next week.
Just don’t make me drive a Harley.
