Cochran’s climate change stand remains cloudy

Sen. Thad Cochran didn’t exactly respond to a request for his stand on climate change, but his staff offered a statement giving his take on the environment and federal regulations.
“Senator Cochran understands the importance of protecting and preserving the nation’s natural resources, and works to do his best to make decisions on environmental issues that are in the best interest of Mississippi,” said the emailed statement from his staff. “That said, he has consistently opposed burdensome federal regulations and mandates issued by the Obama administration to address environmental concerns.
“Senator Cochran has not stated a position on any of the intended nominees announced by the Trump transition. Senator Cochran takes the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities seriously. He will carefully consider the input of Mississippians and the qualifications of executive branch nominees as they come before the Senate.”
The Sun Herald asked for Cochran’s position on climate change after the Steps Coalition announced a rally at the Mississippi Republican’s Gulfport office. The coalition said it wants Cochran to vote to reject four of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. Those nominees are Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon, for secretary of state; Scott Pruitt for EPA administrator; former Texas Gov. Ricky Perry for secretary of energy; and Rep. Ryan Zinke for secretary of interior.
Cochran was one of the senators who in 2015 voted yes on a resolution declaring climate change was real but no on an amendment that declared climate change was caused by humans.
Comments