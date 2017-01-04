Steps Coalition wants Cochran to balk at climate change deniers

The Steps Coalition will bring the national Rally Against Climate Denial to Sen. Thad Cochran's Gulfport office.
"On Jan. 9, people in all 50 states will send a message to every US Senator: reject Donald Trump's reckless climate denying cabinet nominees," said an email from Jennifer Crosslin of the Coalition. "The Day Against Denial will fight back against some of Trump’s most dangerous cabinet picks: Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon, for secretary of state; Scott Pruitt for EPA administrator; former Texas Gov. Ricky Perry for secretary of energy; and Rep. Ryan Zinke for secretary of interior.”
The rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside the office at 2012 15th Street.
They also have began a petition drive urging Cochran to vote no on the Cabinet nominees.
"The climate is changing, and anyone who denies it shouldn't be in the White House cabinet. It's up to the Senate to stop these nominations — and up to us to show up in person to tell our senators to fight Trump's Climate Denial Cabinet," Crosslin said in the email.
Steps Coalition describes itself as a “locally governed coalition of 45 nonprofit, community and civic organizations and leaders whose mission is to build a democratic movement to create a healthy, just, and equitable Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
