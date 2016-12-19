Feared electoral harassment fails to materialize

Mississippi’s six electors, as expected, cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump overwhelmingly carried Mississippi with 700,714 votes to 485,131 for Democrat Hillary Clinton, 14,435 for Libertarian Gary Johnson, 3,987 for Darrell Castle of the Constitution Party, 3,731 for Jill Stein of the Green Party, 644 for “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente of the American Delta Party and 715 for Jim Hedges of the Prohibition Party.
Some activists had urged the “Hamilton Electors” to vote against Trump and send the final decision on who would be president to the U.S. House. United for America had tried to organize rallies in each state capitol to urge electors to #SendItToTheHouse. In Mississippi, only two people committed on United’s Facebook page to attend the rally.
Electors gathered in Room 114 of the state Capitol, according to a release sent by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s Office shortly before the state GOP chairman went on statewide radio and said it was too risky to name the time and place of the event.
“There’s been, in some places, an almost hostile attempt to get some electors to, for whatever reason, the people have said to change their vote from how they are supposed to vote according to their state’s popular vote to something else,” state GOP Chairman Joe Nosef told a radio talk show Monday morning. “So we don’t want our electors to be harassed.”
A TV station stream of the voting showed no protests or problems with the vote.
A Nashville TV station streamed that state’s vote on Facebook. There was some yelling from the gallery there and at least one person was escorted out. That state doesn’t allow the so-called “faithless electors” to switch their votes from Trump, who carried that state and received all 11 electoral votes.
Paul Hampton
