This could be the whopper of the 2016 campaign

It looks as if American could finally put to rest the most combustible question from the election just past: What was the most significant lie?
You're probably thinking, lies? President campaign? I don't have time to scroll through all those.
This was, after all, the election season of Lyin' Ted Cruz, Crooked Hillary and Don the con.
But just has the primary elections winnow the field from the more than 1,700 who filed the Presidential Form 2 that signified their intentions to run for the country's highest office to the seven who appeared on the ballot in Mississippi, PolitiFact has trimmed the lies from a gazillion down to the five that appear on its ballots.
And they are some whoppers.
There are two each from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
1. She "never received nor sent any material that was marked classified" on her private email server while secretary of state.
2. FBI Director James "Comey said my answers were truthful, and what I've said is consistent with what I have told the American people."
3. "Of course, there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day."
4. "I was totally against the war in Iraq."
Then there are two more general choices.
5. The entire 2016 election, when falsehoods overran the truth.
6. Fake news: made-up stories that go viral.
See, and you thought it was going to be: "Hey, this fried chicken tastes just like mommas."
Time is wasting, dash on over and vote here.
