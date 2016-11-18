Crawdaddy

November 18, 2016 5:15 AM

How to get tickets to Trump inauguration

By Paul Hampton

Mississippi Sens. Roger Wicker and Thad Cohran are offering free tickets to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration address Jan. 20.

The tickets will get you a standing-room spot on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump will take the oath of office at the Capitol. That ceremony will be followed by his address, a luncheon, parade and ball. The tickets are good for the outdoor Capitol swearing-in and address.

You can request tickets by email from Wicker’s office at Inauguration@wicker.senate.gov. Or you can submit an online form with Cochran’s office at this website. A spokesman for Cochran said the office had received about 100 requests by Wednesday afternoon. Each office will have a limited number of tickets so there is a chance not everyone who wants a ticket will get one.

For more information about inaugural events and to learn more about inaugural history, visit the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies website.

Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton

Comments

