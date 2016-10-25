Why won’t Steven Palazzo debate his challengers?

Rep. Steven Palazzo won't be debating again this year.
Palazzo won't be at a debate at USM's Hattiesburg campus at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thad Cochran Center Ballroom I. And he won't be at a forum Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Hard Hall Auditorium on USM's Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.
Democrat Mark Gladney and Libertarian Ric McCluskey, who are challenging Palazzo for his 4th Congressional District seat, will attend both events and are giving the three-term Republican incumbent the business.
"Representative Palazzo dodges everything," Gladney said at a press conference last week at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Biloxi. "He dodges his constituents, continually refusing to come down and even have town hall meetings. He dodges hard decisions that might violate or go against his party lines. He dodges simple things like debates. Why will you not come out and have a debate for all our constituents to see what your actual thoughts are?"
McCluskey said Palazzo is afraid of being held accountable for not standing up to President Barack Obama and allowing the deficit to balloon.
"It's discouraging that he's refusing to come to either one of these debates," he said. "I can't understand how he can do that. I understand that a lot of his votes may be hard to defend once someone pulls the curtain back and you see what his votes really mean.
"He has done a tremendous job of paying lip service."
Palazzo has not responded to requests for interviews or an explanation of why he is not going to the debate or forum.
Paige Roberts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast League of Women Voters, which is helping with the Gulf Park forum, said Palazzo's spokeswoman said he had a prior commitment. Assistant Professor and Director of Forensics Paul Strait told the Student Printz at USM Hattiesburg that Palazzo offered no explanation for turning down the debate.
