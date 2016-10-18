Crawdaddy

October 18, 2016 2:12 PM

How to let your Facebook friends know your choice for POTUS

By Paul Hampton

If you hurry, you could be the first to endorse Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump for president of the United States — the first on Facebook anyway.

I’m not endorsing, and you might want to think twice. Or you could search for you favorite candidate and read some of the comments. In other words, be warned. Fur will fly.

Still think it’s a good idea? Then go to the official candidate page for Clinton or Trump and look at the sidebar on the left where you’ll see an endorsements tab. That will take you to the endorsement page where you can take a deep breath and hit OK. Or you could make your endorsement private or semi-private.

Private? Where’s the fun in that?

