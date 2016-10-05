Democratic caucus will hear from own experts

The Joint Mississippi Democratic Caucus will hear from the author of a scathing report on the state of Mississippi next week in Jackson.
Jeanie Donovan, an economic policy specialist at Loyola University’s Jesuit Social Research Institute, will be one of two guest presenters at the Oct. 12 caucus meeting at 11 a.m. in room 113 of the State Capitol, according to a press release from the caucus.
Donovan was lead investigator for the JustSouth Index, a social indicators project that measured levels of social justice in the Gulf South states using quantitative indicators related to income, health, and education.
“There are, in effect, two school systems in Mississippi: underfunded public schools for the poor and private schools for the wealthy,” the JustSouth Index found. “Mississippi children attending private schools typically come from households with considerably more wealth than the households of children attending public schools, their households in 2015 earning on average 185 percent more income than those of children attending public schools.”
Prior to working at Loyola, Donovan served as a legislative aide in the Texas Legislature, advising on issues related to public education, nutrition, agriculture, and water policy.
The other speaker will be Melinda McGrath, the first female executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a position she has held since 2011.
She is a member of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Standing Committee and its Highway Traffic Safety Subcommittee on Highways; the Construction Material Industries Advisory Board for MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering; the Mississippi Road Builders’ Association; the Southeastern Pavement Preservation Partnership; the Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association; and the Mississippi Engineering Society.
Comments