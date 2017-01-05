Sen. Cochran returns as leader of appropriations

South Mississippi got some good news from Washington on Thursday.
The Senate Republican Conference picked Sen. Thad Cochran to chair the Appropriations Committee again.
The full Senate will next formally affirm Senate committee chairmen and rosters in an organizational resolution. Cochran, who is serving his seventh term, will be chairman at least two more years.
“I appreciate the responsibility placed in me to continue leading the Senate Appropriations Committee,” Cochran said in a press release. “This committee must be a good steward of taxpayer money. I am committed to working with all committee members to produce fiscally responsible bills for Senate consideration, and to provide rigorous oversight of funds appropriated by Congress.
“I also look forward to working with the Trump administration and our House counterparts to effectively use the appropriations process to meet national priorities, including national security and economic growth.”
Republican senators on the committee are Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Jerry Moran of Kansas, John Hoeven of North Dakota, John Boozman of Arkansas, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Marco Rubio of Florida.
Democrats on the committee are Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Patty Murray of Washington, Dianne Feinstein of California, Richard Durbin of Illinois, Jack Reed of Illinois, Jon Tester of Montana, Tom Udall of New Mexico, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Christopher Coons of Delaware, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.
Appropriations, which allocates taxpayer money to government agencies, departments, and organizations, is the largest Senate committee.
