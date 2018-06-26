Northern California county retains youth immigrant contract

Julie Burns, director of the juvenile program that houses federal detained youths at the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility, discusses the program as Brent Cardall, the county's chief probation officer, looks on during a hearing of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Woodland, Calif. The board voted to accept more than $2 million from the federal government to continue housing troubled older immigrant children at the facility. County officials say the youths are not among those separated from their families under a recent Trump administration policy. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo