Report: Woman told police Baker son groped her on flight

A police report says a woman told officers that Gov. Charlie Baker's son groped her during a flight from Washington to Boston.
The Boston Globe reports Andrew "A.J." Baker told state troopers who escorted him off the plane last Wednesday that he slept the entire flight and was confused as to why he needed to speak with police.
The Globe says it obtained a copy of the report, which also says the "visibly shaken" woman asked a JetBlue flight attendant during the flight to move her seat away from Baker.
The 24-year-old was not arrested and no charges have been filed.
The Republican governor said Tuesday the U.S. Attorney's office in Boston is independently investigating the matter.
A state police spokesman says the agency is not involved in the investigation.
Comments