Female lawmakers say state should've tackled sex misconduct

Female lawmakers in Rhode Island say it's deeply disappointing that the General Assembly didn't address sexual harassment this legislative session.
Rhode Island largely failed to pass any laws this year to confront the issue, despite two reported cases of sexual misconduct at the statehouse and national conversations about the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.
Female lawmakers say they're surprised their colleagues didn't do more.
Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi says House leadership had no desire to address the issue.
Tanzi revealed in October that a higher-ranking lawmaker told her sexual favors would help advance her bills. She then led a legislative commission on how to strengthen protections for women and other protected classes.
The commission introduced a package of legislation.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says those bills were raised too late.
