Audit: Home projects incomplete after West Virginia floods

A legislative audit questions whether replacement homes for West Virginia low-income residents were completed through an assistance program following 2016 deadly floods.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports auditors found only the initial phase of a home replacement was covered in invoices paid by the West Virginia Development Office. The audit released Sunday used data from RISE West Virginia, a $150 million flood recovery effort funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The audit says it doesn't appear any single-home reconstruction or rehabilitation was undertaken and none of the 49 manufacturing housing unit replacement projects were completed.
Gov. Jim Justice disputes the findings. He stands behind numbers released by the National Guard that show 18 families have been given keys to new homes with five more ready for final inspection.
Comments