Paper: Officer left job after charges he filed were dropped

A newspaper reports that a Pennsylvania police officer who fired the shots that killed a teenager fleeing a traffic stop left his last job with a university police force shortly after county prosecutors withdrew charges he filed against three men accused of fighting in a bar.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 30-year-old Officer Michael Rosfeld was working for the University of Pittsburgh police Dec. 9 when he responded to the bar fight and charged three men with simple assault. Allegheny County prosecutors withdrew all charges Dec. 21.
Rosfeld left university police Jan. 18 and was hired by the East Pittsburgh police in mid-May. Officials say he shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. Tuesday night after stopping a car officials say matched a car wanted in a shooting in a nearby town.
