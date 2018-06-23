Former General Motors site receives $500K Wisconsin grant

Wisconsin is contributing $500,000 to clear a former General Motors plant in Janesville.
The Janesville Gazette reports that government officials and representatives of Commercial Development Company, the property's current owner, recently announced the grant provided by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. It's part of WEDC's idle sites redevelopment program.
The funds will be used to assist in keeping the dismantling process of the 250-acre (101-hectare) brownfield site on track. The grant will help fund the asbestos abatement and demolition work on the estimated $10.2 million project.
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says the grant program has also helped convert the Beloit Corp. property into the Ironworks complex in downtown Beloit. The former foundry now has several technology firms.
Plans as to how Commercial Development will transform the site are still uncertain.
