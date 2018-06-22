Former court administrator accused of stealing funds

Authorities say a former municipal court administrator in New Jersey stole money from the town where he worked.
Bergen County prosecutors say John Clayborne is charged with theft.
The 33-year-old East Orange man is accused of stealing at least $3,125 that went missing while he served as the Carlstadt Municipal Court administrator. The investigation began after prosecutors received an anonymous letter alleging Clayborne had misappropriated funds "associated with that court."
Prosecutors say the thefts occurred between November 2015 and March 2016. But they haven't said how they occurred or what Clayborne allegedly did with the money.
It wasn't known Friday if Clayborne has retained an attorney.
