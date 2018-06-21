New Orleans lawyer nominated for US attorney in Louisiana

A New Orleans lawyer has been nominated as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana by President Donald Trump.
News outlets report Peter Strasser was nominated Wednesday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate he would fill the position that Kenneth Polite resigned from last year. Duane Evans holds the position on an interim basis.
Louisiana's U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say in statements that they support Strasser's nomination.
Strasser is a partner at Chaffe McCall law firm. He has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. He also was among prosecutors involved in the extortion and racketeering case against former governor Edwin Edwards that sent him to prison in 2002.
His nomination will need to be confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and full Senate.
