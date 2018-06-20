Lawmakers work to wrap up 2018 session

Lawmakers in the New York state Legislature are struggling to end their 2018 session, working into the night to reach consensus on several bills before they adjourn for the year.
Members of the Senate and Assembly had hoped to adjourn earlier Wednesday but got hung up on proposals to overhaul teacher evaluations and extend the school zone speed camera program in New York City and Long Island.
Dueling proposals to improve school security also appeared to be failing. GOP lawmakers favor more funds for armed school security, while Democrats want to allow teachers to petition a judge to confiscate firearms from the homes of troubled students.
Lawmakers said they either planned to work late into the night or return next week to finish the session that began in January.
