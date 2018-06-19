Wildlife submissions sought for Kentucky art exhibition

The Ohio Valley Art League and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are taking submissions from artists for the 13th biennial Kentucky National Wildlife Art Exhibition.
A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says nominations for the juried art show will be accepted July 2 through July 30. The public show will be Oct. 8 through Nov. 29 at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.
Artists interested in participating can get more information online at www.ohiovalleyart.org .
During the exhibition in 2016, artists received cash awards totaling almost $14,000.
