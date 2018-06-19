National Politics

Arizona Senate candidate appeals Don Shooter's eligibility

The Associated Press

June 19, 2018 07:57 PM

PHOENIX

A state Senate candidate has filed an appeal with the Arizona Supreme Court over the eligibility of an ousted lawmaker to run for office.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled last Friday ex-Rep. Don Shooter can run for the Arizona Senate because he's still a resident of the district he wants to represent.

Brent Backus is running in the Aug. 28 primary for the state Senate in Legislative District 13 along with Shooter, who's also a Republican.

Backus says Shooter doesn't live at the Yuma address he claims.

Shooter previously served in the Arizona House and represented a district that includes parts of Yuma and Phoenix.

The state House voted 56-3 in February to expel Shooter after investigators concluded he sexually harassed at least seven women, including fellow lawmakers.

