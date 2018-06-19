Man shot by cop during traffic stop indicted on charges

A 27-year-old man shot by a police officer near Aumsville has been indicted on suspicion of ramming the officer's patrol car, injuring a civilian riding with the officer and trying to escape during the incident.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Joshua Biles faces charges of assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and attempting to elude a police officer.
Biles survived the June 8 shooting. He was booked into Marion County Jail and since has been released due to lack of space.
The encounter began around 1:30 a.m. when Officer Ryan Bambrick tried to pull Biles over. At some point authorities say Biles fled the scene, was shot and arrested. Additional details haven't been released.
The county attorneys' office says a Marion County grand jury determined Bambrick was justified in shooting Biles.
It wasn't immediately known if Biles has a lawyer.
