Lake phosphorus mostly stable except in northern bays

A new report shows the phosphorus levels in Lake Champlain and the amount going into the lake from tributaries are mostly stable except for certain bays in the northern lake where levels are increasing.
The Lake Champlain Basin Program released its 2018 State of the Lake report Friday. It comes as the state is struggling to find a long-term funding source for the cleanup of phosphorus runoff that has led to toxic algae blooms.
Overall, the report found that Lake Champlain continues to be a source of high-quality drinking water is safe for swimming most times and is a good for fishing, with anglers catching record fish in 2016 and 2017.
The report says no new invasive species has been found in the lake since 2014.
