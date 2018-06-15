South Dakota Democrats to choose attorney general candidate

In this Oct. 23, 2015, photo, Tatewin Means, then the attorney general for the Oglala Sioux Tribe, laughs as she introduces herself during a luncheon in Rapid City, S.D. Means, a Democratic candidate for South Dakota attorney general, is running against Randy Seiler. The party's candidate will be chosen at the South Dakota Democrat Party convention June 15-16 in Sioux Falls. Rapid City Journal via AP Sean Ryan