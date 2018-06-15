Clinic accused of fraud, state stops Medicaid payments

Massachusetts' Medicaid program has stopped payments to a clinic that is accused of allowing unlicensed therapists to treat patients.
The Boston Globe reports MassHealth sent a letter to Arbour Counseling Services June 6 saying that it would stop paying its Lawrence clinic over "credible allegations of fraud."
The agency's letter follows a lawsuit that was filed by the parents of a 19-year-old who died under the clinic's care in 2009. Their lawsuit says the owners of the clinic defrauded the government by charging for services that were not administered under the supervision of a certified staff psychiatrist.
Arbour has not responded to requests for comment.
The state paid $1.5 million for 1,400 Medicaid patients at the clinic last year.
