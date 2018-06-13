New super PAC backs candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor

The Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters is funding a new super political action committee in support of a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the super PAC Be Change Now launched a series of television advertisements over the weekend in support of state Sen. Josh Green in his run for lieutenant governor.
The carpenters council, which endorsed Green last month, is the only group connected to Be Change Now.
The super PAC says Green is the only candidate it is supporting at this time, but it could choose to back other candidates later.
Be Change Now filed with the state Campaign Spending Commission in late April. It is not required to file its first spending report until August.
