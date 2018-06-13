Prosser city official resigns without explanation

The administrator of a southern Washington city has resigned without an explanation from city officials.
The Tri-City Herald reports the city of Prosser announced the resignation of City Administrator David Stockdale in a two-sentence news release Monday.
Stockdale was chosen for the job in January 2016. He was working as an analyst in Oregon's Lane County when he was hired. It was his first job as a city administrator.
Stockdale was placed on paid leave in April. An attorney for the city said at the time that an internal investigation was underway.
The attorney did not give a reason for the investigation.
