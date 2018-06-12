'Isolated' glitch with Nevada voting machines resolved

Nevada election officials reported "isolated incidents" in Washoe and Clark counties where a small number of the state's new touch-screen voting machines failed to display the names of all candidates at polling places in Tuesday's primary election.
In each case, the voter eventually was able to successfully cast a ballot with help from poll workers, said Jennifer Russell, spokeswoman for the Nevada Secretary of State's office said.
Officials in both counties said no vote totals were affected by the temporary glitch with the electronic touch-screen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems, which is based in Denver and Toronto and serves as the vendor for every county jurisdiction in Nevada except Carson City.
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula said the "voter display" problems affected fewer than 10 voters Tuesday in the Reno-Sparks area.
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said he guessed there were fewer than 20 incidents.
Spikula said the problem was not limited to any particular political party. She said in most cases, the size of the text font was too large for all the names to appear on the screen and a toggle on the touchscreen had to be flipped to shrink the list to screen size.
"It did not affect tabulation," she told reporters at a late afternoon news conference.
Russell said there we no immediate reports of problems outside Washoe or Clark counties, and no new reports of incidents as the polls closed Tuesday night.
"We have investigated each report immediately and in each case, the machine was either taken out of service or reset," she said. "In each instance the voter was able to cast a ballot."
The Reno Gazette Journal reported that an unrelated technical error caused problems for some people who voted in the first two hours polls were open Tuesday morning. Voter Greg Rabina told the newspaper he had to try three cards and several machines before his vote went through.
Spikula said those machines malfunctioned because the time programmed on voting cards didn't match the time on voting tablets.
