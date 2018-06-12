The Latest: Voters detest nasty campaign, split on impact

The Latest on Wisconsin special elections (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Voters casting ballots in a special election for an open Wisconsin Assembly seat say they are tired of all the mudslinging in the campaign, but they're divided on what the outcome may mean for the fall.
Tuesday's election in the 42nd Assembly District pit Republican Jon Plumer against Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd. There's also a special election for a state Senate seat in northeast Wisconsin.
Ardell Christianson, of Lodi, says she voted for Lloyd because she's a Democrat and Christianson has known her and her family for years. The 79-year-old retired teacher says whichever side wins will provide an accurate view of how voters feel heading into the fall midterms.
But Republican Mike Busser, of Lodi, voted for Plumer and says not to read too much into the outcome. He calls the predictions a "lot of hoopla."
___
11 p.m.
Wisconsin Democrats are looking to keep up the momentum as voters decide who gets a pair of open legislative seats in special elections.
Polls open at 7 a.m. in northeastern Wisconsin's 1st Senate District and the 42nd Assembly District in south-central Wisconsin. Both seats have stood vacant since December when Gov. Scott Walker appointed the Republican incumbents to his administration.
GOP state Rep. Andre Jacque and Democrat Caleb Frostman are running in the 1st, while Republican Jon Plumer faces Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd in the 42nd.
Democrats are coming off two big wins already this year. Democrat Patty Schachtner won an open seat in a conservative northwestern Wisconsin state Senate district in January and liberal-backed Rebecca Dallet won a spot on the state Supreme Court in April.
Comments