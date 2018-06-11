National Politics

11 candidates seeking to succeed firebrand Maine Gov. LePage

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

June 11, 2018 11:33 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine voters have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

A field of 11 Democrats and Republicans are seeking party nominations for the opportunity to succeed the term-limited governor.

Tuesday's primary elections are being decided for the first time with ranked-choice voting.

Voters will rank their candidate preferences from first to last, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority.

If not, the ballots will be shipped to Augusta for additional rounds of voting next week. The last-place candidate will be eliminated and votes reallocated. There can be as many rounds as necessary until a candidate gets a majority.

