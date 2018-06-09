Outside or in? S Carolina Democrats have choice for governor

Democrats in South Carolina face a familiar choice Tuesday when they choose their candidate for governor.
Do they pick a legislator trying to woo independents and some Republicans? Or do they go with a candidate outside the Statehouse less interested in moderation?
State Rep. James Smith is the front-runner, a veteran who went to Afghanistan and spent 22 years in the South Carolina House before stepping aside for a run for governor.
Charleston businessman Phil Noble says South Carolina needs bold ideas and should start over again because the system is beyond saving.
Florence attorney Marguerite Willis isn't sure the whole system should be taken apart, but says a woman is needed to take on the good old boy network and fight for better lives for women and the poor.
