Police: Crash kills 2 people, seriously injures another

Police in Maine say a crash involving two vehicles killed a driver and his passenger and left the other driver seriously injured.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 302 near the entrance of a golf course in Casco. WGME-TV reports officials were still working at the scene Tuesday to determine the cause of the crash.
Maine State Police say 53-year-old Jamie Mantz and 80-year-old Carol Storm died after Mantz crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Naples man.
The 26-year-old man is currently in critical care with serious head and leg injuries.
