Stolen speeding vehicle wrecks above interstate ramp

The Associated Press

June 05, 2018 07:55 PM

ATLANTA

Atlanta Police say an alleged stolen car that was part of a police chase overturned on the ledge of the I-20 westbound ramp to the Downtown Connector northbound in Atlanta.

Officers were attempting to stop a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz on Tuesday when the chase began.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Georgia State Patrol joined the pursuit before the vehicle crashed through a fence and landed on a retaining wall.

Brown says preliminary information shows at least four people were in the vehicle and it reached speeds of more than 130 mph.

The car crashed shortly after a man jumped out and ran. Police say a woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The car was removed from the embankment around 6 p.m.

