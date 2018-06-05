Nevada judge mulls gun buyer screening law passed in 2016

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval waves in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge made no immediate ruling whether to force state officials to enact a gun buyer screening law that has not been implemented despite voter approval in November 2016. An attorney arguing for enforcement told the judge Friday, June 1, 2018, that Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and state Attorney General Adam Laxalt have stalled the law "for either personal or political reasons." John Locher, File AP Photo