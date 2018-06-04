Agent files complaint over expired bulletproof vests

File–In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine discusses the opioid epidemic while speaking at the Columbus Police Academy in Columbus, Ohio. A union complaint filed May 3, 2018, by the Ohio Labor Council says more than 50 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are wearing expired bulletproof vests, but a spokesman for DeWine, who is the Republican nominee for governor, says 18 replacement vests were ordered prior to the complaint and fittings for the remainder are scheduled for June. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo