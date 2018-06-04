A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. May 31, 2018
Want a good job? Think Michigan
Mackinac Island
Gov. Rick Snyder hasn't wavered in his priorities for the remainder of his term. He's actively pursuing the talent development program which he's dubbed the Marshall Plan. It's a fine sendoff and legacy for a governor who has striven to make Michigan more competitive.
The Senate on Wednesday set aside the $100 million to jump-start the program, as Snyder had requested, and now that legislation heads back to the House. That chamber had originally granted less funding for the plan, but it should sign off the full amount now.
The Marshall Plan for Talent, announced formally in February, aims to fill the more than 800,000 career openings projected through 2024 in information technology, computer science, manufacturing, health care and professional trades, among others.
The need for a more skilled and prepared workforce has been a major topic of discussion at this week's Mackinac Policy Conference, hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. Business executives are echoing sentiments about how skilled labor is in short supply, and the challenges that creates for their future outlook.
That's why Snyder and his administration are pushing for the Marshall Plan.
"The opportunity is staggering in terms of how many more Michiganders can get well paying jobs and make us even more appealing for companies here to grow and to be an attraction mechanism," Snyder told The Detroit News Wednesday.
Once the Legislature gives the final go-ahead, Snyder says he'll begin seeking competitive bids for projects around the state. The governor envisions innovative partnerships that span the K-12, community college and higher ed spheres. He also wants businesses to partner with educational institutions so that there is more communication about local job needs.
Snyder is especially interested in expanding the number of certificate programs that can translate into good-paying jobs in a short time frame.
"These certificates are the way to go for a lot of people," Snyder said, estimating average salaries of $60,000-$70,000 for many of these jobs.
Snyder also announced a new initiative Thursday called Choose Michigan, which seeks to attract new talent to the state, with a focus on recent graduates and young professionals in the science, technology and engineering fields, as well as the arts.
According to a recent state-commissioned survey, Midwest-based college students and professionals in these fields showed reluctance to move to Michigan for a variety of reasons. Thirty-four percent of students and 23 percent of professionals said they wouldn't move to the state because they either weren't familiar with Michigan or knew nothing about it.
So Snyder, along with Michigan's Talent and Economic Development Department, want to change that and make Michigan more of a go-to state for challenging and creative careers.
"Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor are innovative tech hubs bursting at the seams with career opportunities," said talent office Director Roger Curtis in a statement. "We're the Comeback State, the tech state, the mobility state, the best-place-to-work-and-do-business state. It's time to tell the world our story."
Grooming talent within the state, along with recruiting fresh talent in high-demand fields, are the right priorities for Snyder in his final months. And this should be welcome news for Michigan business leaders, too.
Times Herald (Port Huron). May 31, 2018
City's fiscal restraint rolled away
Governing magazine is in awe of Segway.
No, its editors are not goggle-eyed over the company's "personal transporter." They are most impressed with its ability to talk government officials into anything that serves the company's interests. In 2001, when inventor Dean Kamen announced that Segways were going to change the world, they were illegal on just about every street and sidewalk in America.
Before consumers got their feet on the first production models, Segway lobbyists had talked legislators in nearly every state into rewriting their laws so that the stand-up electric scooters could be operated in places formerly reserved for pedestrians.
Segway's marketing was not as good as its lobbying. The devices did not change the world. Consumers did not want to spend $5,000 for something so slow, 11 or 12 mph; so limited, its 11-mile range wouldn't get you to the mall and back; and so goofy looking.
So, Segway turned back to what it was good at — lobbying. It sells most of its Segway Personal Transporters now to government agencies — mainly local police agencies — and to private security firms. It has talked those entities around the globe to buy its toys to patrol New Jersey boardwalks, international airports and sprawling warehouses.
Its claims have some validity. It is a quick, maneuverable, high-profile vehicle for getting officers in and out of places that aren't suitable for cars but are too large for foot patrols.
Someone talked Port Huron into buying a pair of Segways for patrolling Lighthouse and Lakeside parks. Officials say they can be used for other purposes, such as patrolling the crowds downtown during Boat Week.
City Council's decision to purchase the devices, in our view, displays the same sort of blithe indifference to observers' pointing and snickering that any grownup who takes a Segway out in public has to have.
A year ago, the city police, fire and parks departments were in desperate need of money. Voters were told the city's general fund was in dire straits because of its ballooning obligation to retirees' pensions and health care. The general fund, they were told, could not continue supporting parks, police and pensions.
Voters approved the tax increases.
Their reward is a pair of Segways.
City officials argue the money comes from Lakeside and Lighthouse parking fees. The city collected $19,000 in parking fees Memorial Day weekend, even after cutting resident fees it apparently no longer needed.
The parks, police and pensions are now so flush with money, the Memorial Day windfall gets spent days later not on parks, police or pensions.
We are astonished city officials can't see how that looks and are worried they don't care.
Traverse City Record-Eagle. May 31, 2018
Spelling bees are about more than competition.
The issue: Local speller steps to the mic at national spelling bee
Our view: Our support isn't just about competition, it's about literacy
These days we are glued to ESPN.
We can't take our eyes off the competition. We grimace and groan with the contenders. We stop breathing as they step up under the bright lights ... and spell.
They spell words we do not recognize. They spell words we cannot pronounce. They spell like it means something. It does.
In 1925 nine newspapers got together and started what was to become the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They recognized the need for a literate public — not just to read our product, but to guide our democracy.
Almost a century later newspapers still are investing in literacy.
The spelling bee is one way we do this. More than 11 million children have stepped to the mic since then, each taking a whack at a word and trying not to crack under the pressure.
Speller No. 243 — Autumn Reeves of South Boardman — stepped to the front this week. She's 11, a sixth-grader at Forest Area Middle School. She loves Harry Potter books and softball. Her voice was clear and confident, and she didn't flinch when given her word — margaritaceous — an adjective of silky iridescence that isn't even in our spell check. The next day she breezed through the second round after spelling "ollie," a skateboard move.
We suppose that's another reason why spelling bees are important — to nourish and cultivate the thinking brain that rewards those who savor and choose their words, instead of clicking the first word-offer in our vocabulary-limiting devices.
These national spellers — up to 15 years old, and as young as five — will be smarter than their smartphones.
But we wish there were more like them. It's a great opportunity. The Traverse City Record-Eagle sponsors the regional and national competitions. We host the regional competition at the State Theatre every winter, then fully fund a week-long trip for the speller and their adult, so they can compete and be close to their government in action.
This year 30 kids vied for that national slot, and we'd like to encourage more schools to allow their student spellers to participate.
The spelling bee is a time-honored, formative experience.
We don't forget the word that dealt our own death blows — pajamas, bicycles, apropos. The bee tests not just your vocabulary, but your mettle. Or was that mettel? Metal?
We'll be watching.
The Mining Journal (Marquette). May 31, 2018
Cemetery walking tours an excellent way to learn about city, area
Stories of war, love, hope and courage were shared Tuesday at a tour of the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Marquette.
The tour, presented by the Marquette Regional History Center, focused on the lives of local World War I veterans to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I.
The event will be held again from 6 to 8 p.m. today, weather permitting.
The cemetery tours give attendees a chance to reflect upon the lives of those who came before us and honor their stories, organizers said.
"We all end up here but we all have stories that make us unique, so that's something to be remembered and celebrated," said Beth Gruber, research librarian at the MRHC. "Even if we're here and don't have any descendants, our stories still shaped the community and that's something to remember and celebrate."
The research allows staff tour guides to share the story of each man's life — their hopes, their dreams, their triumphs and their tragedies.
Stories like these are important to share and remember, organizers said, as they give us a link to the past and an opportunity to honor and remember the veterans who served.
"It's something that I think we all need to do as a country, is remember those who served," Gruber said.
In the days following Memorial Day, this is a very fitting event to remember those who made incredible sacrifices so that we could enjoy the freedoms we have today — to get together with friends, have family barbecues, and even write editorials.
We commend the MRHC for hosting such a great event, and recommend that you come and check out today's event if you're able to. Our veterans, past and present, are worth much more than a couple hours of your time.
Organizers said that rain may be in the forecast for today, but a decision will be made about holding the tour by 4 p.m.
For more information, call the MRHC at 906-226-3571.
The suggested donation for the tour is $5.
