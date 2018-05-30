National Politics

Contractors, companies admit stealing from Sandy victims

The Associated Press

May 30, 2018 06:55 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

A New Jersey couple and their home improvement companies have admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from more than 20 victims who hired them to repair or rebuild their homes after Superstorm Sandy.

Jeffrey Colmyer and Tiffany Cimino, of Little Egg Harbor, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Colmyer also pleaded guilty to money laundering on behalf the couple's companies, Rayne Construction Management Services and Colmyer & Sons Construction.

State authorities will recommend that Colmyer receive a seven-year state prison and that Cimino get probation when they are sentenced Sept. 7. They say the couple stole more than $1.4 million, mostly Sandy relief funds, and used much of the money to gamble and buy luxury items.

