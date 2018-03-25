Lawmakers try to stop development inspired by Mormon leader

The Vermont Legislature is wading into the debate over a Utah businessman's plan for a massive development in four rural Vermont towns based on the papers of Mormon founder Joseph Smith.
The Valley News reports that a bipartisan group of Upper Valley lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the Vermont House opposed to the NewVistas project. It calls on developer David Hall, whose family foundation has been buying land near Smith's birthplace in Sharon, Vermont, to abandon his plans for a self-sustaining community with housing for 20,000 residents.
Hall said it will be many years, even decades, before his ideas come to fruition. He says now he's purchasing land to conserve so it won't be broken up.
