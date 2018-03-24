National Politics

Thousands rally, march in Utah for gun control

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 02:11 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Thousands of people marched to the Utah state Capitol on Saturday in separate events that were both aimed at sparking changes to improve school safety but by different methods.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say around 500 pro-gun marchers went first as they peacefully walked in a rally designed to advocate for fortified schools and more armed teachers.

One hour later on the same route, an estimated 6,000 anti-gun violence participants, mostly students, marched in a call for more gun regulations.

The two sides were peaceful with a few speaking to each other.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Salt Lake City rally was one of hundreds of rallies around the country inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed in a school shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

View More Video