State panel to consider New Mexico Supreme Court applicants

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 09:34 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A state screening committee will meet April 5 to evaluate the applications of two New Mexico judges who have applied t be appointed to fill a retirement vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

The applicants to replace now-former Justice Edward Chavez are Judge Gary Clingman of the 5th Judicial District Court in Lea County and Judge Michael Vigil (VEE'-heal) of the state Court of Appeals.

Chavez retired earlier this month. His replacement will be appointed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the Supreme Court Building in Santa Fe.

