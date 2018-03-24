National Politics

New Mexico Democrats to elect new party leader

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 09:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico plans to elect a new leader at its next meeting in April.

The state party has been without a leader since mid-March when Richard Ellenberg resigned as chairman amid criticism over his handling of sexual misconduct claims.

Party officials announced this week that the election for a new chair will be held April 21 during the organization's spring meeting in Truth or Consequences. Members of the state central committee will cast their votes and a new chair will take office as soon as the results are tallied.

The meeting will be open to the public.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The leadership shake-up comes as Democrats are hoping to recapture the governor's seat and are working to flip a closely watched congressional seat in southern New Mexico.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

View More Video