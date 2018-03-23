Protesters surround a police car as they shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto the nearby freeway Thursday, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!"
Protesters surround a police car as they shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto the nearby freeway Thursday, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!" The Sacramento Bee via AP Renee C. Byer
Protesters surround a police car as they shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 22, 2018. Protesters decrying this week's fatal shooting of an unarmed black man marched from Sacramento City Hall and onto the nearby freeway Thursday, disrupting rush hour traffic and holding signs with messages like "Sac PD: Stop killing us!" The Sacramento Bee via AP Renee C. Byer

National Politics

Tense protest in Sacramento over unarmed black man's death

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 09:23 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Demonstrators broke at least one car window, doused a bystander with drinks and blocked busy downtown Sacramento thoroughfares in a second day of protests of the fatal officer-involved shooting of an unarmed black man.

The Sacramento Bee reports Friday's protests grew unruly and sometimes violent.

About 200 protesters confronted drivers in traffic, breaking the rear window of one car as it made its way through the throng.

One video shows a protester jumping on an SUV's hood and the vehicle starting to drive off with him on top. The man jumped off, and the SUV sped away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The California Highway Patrol blocked ramps to Interstate 5 from protesters trying to disrupt traffic for a second day.

Police fatally shot 22-year-old Alonzo Clark in the darkened backyard of his grandparents' home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows them taking guns from unlocked cars, Biloxi police say

View More Video