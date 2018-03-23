Police respond to Kiel High School

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to a high school in the eastern Wisconsin community of Kiel.
Witnesses outside Kiel (KEEL) High School say officers could be seen going inside the high school with guns drawn. Classes were canceled Friday and buses were re-routed to New Holstein's bus garage. Authorities did not immediately provide details on why police responded to the school.
Police in Kiel earlier this week had investigated rumors of a potential shooting at the school planned for Friday. Police later said their investigation had not produced any credible information to validate the rumored threat.
