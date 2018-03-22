National Politics

New Mexico lawmakers, educators focus on school safety

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

March 22, 2018 01:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Top law enforcement officials, administrators from a New Mexico school district where two students were shot and killed in December and some of the state's most influential lawmakers are looking for strategies to make schools safer.

Officials are gathering Thursday at the State Capitol for a hearing before the Legislative Finance Committee on school violence and what can be done to limit the risks.

Lawmakers recently approved $46 million for public school security projects over the next four years, but officials acknowledge that it will take more than building upgrades and surveillance cameras to restore a sense of security in the classroom.

According to a briefing prepared by the committee's analysts, there's no one strategy or combination of strategies that can provide a guarantee against another school shooting.

