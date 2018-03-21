National Politics

Woman in affair that led US rep to resign still wants to run

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 07:36 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A woman whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation says bad weather prevented her from filing paperwork on time to run for a U.S. House seat in Pittsburgh.

A lawyer for Shannon Edwards said in a statement Wednesday evening that she'll seek a court order to get on the ballot for the Republican nomination in May 15's primary election.

Tuesday's deadline to submit the signatures of 1,000 registered party voters came amid a snowstorm.

Edwards announced last month that she'd seek the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pittsburgh.

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, an outspoken abortion-rights opponent, resigned in October after it emerged that he'd asked Edwards to get an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant.

