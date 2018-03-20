National Politics

Snowmobile accident inspires new Minnesota DWI law

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 11:53 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

The death of an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a snowmobile has spurred Minnesota legislators to advance a bill that would make drunk driving an offense no matter the vehicle being operated.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the House transportation committee approved a bill to allow for DWI convictions whether they're on the road, trails or snow. The bill would limit someone with a drunken driving offense issued while operating a car from operating other vehicles, such as a snowmobile.

Republican Rep. Anne Neu of North Branch says there's currently a loophole.

Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. suffered severe brain damage and died in January after he was struck on Chisago Lake. Prosecutors say the snowmobile's driver, Eric Coleman, was intoxicated and has a history of drunk driving and license revocations.

