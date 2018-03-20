National Politics

Nevada governor creates task force to improve school safety

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 11:53 AM

RENO, Nev.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has created a task force responsible for improving school safety statewide.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Sandoval created the task force Monday by executive order. The group has until Aug. 1 to draft a report with an action plan.

The task force also is expected to review current laws and make recommendations on bill drafts and budgetary requests necessary to enact the recommendations.

Sandoval created the task force a week after meeting with superintendents from 15 of the state's 17 school districts.

